Ward Leonard Unveils New AC Induction Motor Line

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, introduces the Novo1 motor line by Ward Leonard, the newest AC induction motor line for naval vessels.

Described by the manufacturer as "durable" and "reliable", the Novo1 motor line is modular in design, has a commonality of parts, and has a variety of mounting configurations, speeds, and enclosure types available to meet any shipboard requirements. It is manufactured in FMD's vertically integrated facility in Thomaston, Conn. while meeting the requirements of MIL-DTL-17060 Rev G Amendment 1.

“For more than 120 years, Ward Leonard has delivered to the U.S. Navy cutting-edge products and services that solve complex, mission-critical applications in some of the world’s most demanding environments,” said Chancelor Wyatt, Vice President and General Manager for Ward Leonard. “Manufactured in the U.S. and serviced worldwide, the Novo1 motor line, just like the rest of Fairbanks Morse Defense’s marine technologies, is engineered for excellence to ensure reliable operation and minimal downtime.”

The Novo1 motor line is among a growing number of maritime solutions provided by FMD. The defense contractor recently established the Technology Center of Excellence to bring to market emerging technologies that will improve reliability, enhance performance, and reduce lifecycle costs. Supporting autonomy, electrification, and augmented reality, FMD’s technical portfolio includes artificial intelligence (AI), digital defenses, SMART engineering solutions, uncrewed mission management, and FM OnBoard.