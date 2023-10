The Washington State Ferries (WSF) vessel Walla Walla has been temporarily removed from service so that one of its propellers could be replaced.

The 440-foot-long, 2,000 passenger Jumbo-class ferry arrived at Vigor and was taken into dry dock on September 27 after one of its propellers was damaged last month.

The vessel is expected to be out of service for up to four more weeks, WSF said..