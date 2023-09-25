White House Appoints ARC CEO Eric Ebeling to King’s Point Board of Visitors

American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier Group Inc. (ARC) President and CEO Eric P. Ebeling was appointed by President Joe Biden to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy’s Board of Visitors.

The Board of Visitors provides independent advice and recommendations concurrently to the President of the United States, the Secretary of Transportation, Congress, and Superintendent of the Academy on matters related to the state of morale and discipline, curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs, academic methods of the Academy, and any other matters relating to the Academy that the Board decides to consider. Ebeling would serve on the Board of Visitors for a term of two years.

Ebeling leads a team of maritime and logistics professionals that comprise the largest U.S.-flag roll-on roll-off carrier in international trade and a leading provider of government services, including global end-to-end logistics services, terminal and related services, multimodal logistics, trucking, and third-party logistics services, and personal property shipping services. All of ARC’s U.S.-flag vessels are enrolled in the Maritime Security Program and Voluntary Intermodal Sealift Agreement with the U.S. Maritime Administration and U.S. Transportation Command.

Ebeling is a thought leader on U.S. international maritime strategy, and he is a frequent contributor on policy issues including providing testimony in Congressional hearings. Ebeling is also a member of the Board of Directors for the National Defense Transportation Association.