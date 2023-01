Norwegian vessel operator Wilhelmsen Ship Management announced it has taken over management of the newbuild liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier HLS Blue Sapphire.

The 86,000-cubic-meter-capacity very large gas carrier (VLGC) is the first managed by Wilhelmsen for new client Hyundai LNG Shipping of South Korea.

The LPG dual fuel vessel was built at South Korea's Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Ltd.