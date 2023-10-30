W&O Supply Adds BROEN Clorius Controls’ Low-leakage Valves to Its Portfolio

W&O Supply will add BROEN Clorius Controls' low-leakage valves to its portfolio of marine valves, actuated valves, pipes and engineered solutions.

Engineered to helping vessel owners and operators in the international maritime industry to reduce their carbon emissions, the new product is an ultra-low leak three-way valve especially designed for HT-systems on 2-stroke main engines. It increases system efficiency, helping save fuel and reduce CO2 emissions.

Compared to most valves, which have a typical leakage of 2% or more, the new valve offered by W&O Supply has a leakage rate of less than 0.01%. The valve controls the temperature in the HT-system of the main engine, which must be kept warm when not sailing and needs to be kept cool during normal operations.

The Clorius low-leakage valve from W&O Supply, with its compact design, offers easy, time efficient replacements. The valve can be used on vessels to replace larger-sized, existing valves. Retrofit and replacement can be done without the need to modify existing pipe work. Valve replacements can also be done in location at ports, without the need to dry-dock vessels.

Kristof Adam, Managing Director of W&O Europe, said, “W&O Supply is committed to helping its clients reduce greenhouse gas emissions with the right marine valves and fittings. We are delighted to bring this valve to the marine market. We think it is a valuable piece of the decarbonization puzzle, helping vessel owners and operators to minimize their carbon emissions.

“W&O Supply warehouses are strategically located across the globe to support the engineering teams of our customers, to listen to the challenges they face and offer ideas and advice on the best products for the solutions they design. The low-leakage valve is a great addition to our product catalogue. It demonstrates our commitment to supporting our clients with our knowledge and expertise in the continually changing maritime industry.”

Niklas Trangbaek, International Sales Manager at BROEN Clorius Controls, said, “We are delighted to be working with W&O Supply on projects related to energy savings and CO2 emission reductions. As a supplier with deep knowledge of the marine industry, we look forward to our ongoing collaboration with them to deliver our customers the best possible products and solutions.”