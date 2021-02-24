Wärtsilä and Ocean Technologies Group Partner on Maritime Training

Simulation and training solutions provider Wärtsilä Voyage and knowledge and technology solutions provider Ocean Technologies Group (OTG) say they have partnered in an effort to enhance safety and efficiency in the maritime sector.

With complementary converging digital technologies and platforms, Wärtsilä Voyage and OTG will provide industry stakeholders an opportunity to be connected on a single end-to-end learning journey, combining on-demand digital training and assessment, virtual and simulation events via cloud-based solutions, and in-person learning experiences at maritime training centers or aboard ship.

“Effective use of Smart Marine technology by mariners and shore staff is a critical component of its successful implementation and ensures a smooth transition from traditional methods of operation,” said Sean Fernback, President, Wärtsilä Voyage. “By leveraging our combined smart learning technologies and mariner performance optimization services, industry can achieve the desired outcome of operating with more efficient, safer, and environmentally aware mariners who are properly equipped to perform in a rapidly changing, digitized maritime industry.”

Initially the partnership makes Wärtsilä Voyage’s Cloud Simulation services and training catalogue available through OTG’s Ocean Learning Platform. The combined customer pool of more than 3,000 shipping companies and training centers, plus well over a million seafarers, will be able to access Wärtsilä training, assessment and certification on an ‘on-demand’ basis, any time, and from anywhere in the world.

In addition, learning, competence management and instructional tools provided by the Ocean Learning Platform, including solutions such as OTG’s virtual classroom and rapid e-learning, industry will be presented with a broad and comprehensive range of maritime specific digital learning solutions.

Manish Singh, Ocean Technology Group’s CEO, said, “Our objective is to equip seafarers and users, with the most relevant knowledge and resources, not only in a training centre, but also online and at point of operation onboard ships and other sites. Our partnership with Wärtsilä makes ‘on-demand’ access to cloud simulation and type-specific training and technical resources available to seafarers and shore-based personnel, helping them gain proficiency in safely and efficiently operating sophisticated Wärtsilä equipment.”