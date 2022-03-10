Wärtsilä Scrubbers for RoPax Newbuilds

Wärtsilä won a new agreement for its exhaust gas cleaning systems to be installed on two newbuild 218m RoRo passenger vessels (RoPax) at Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) in China.

Signed in February 2022, the contract calls for Wärtsilä to fit and commission two 25-MWV-SOx hybrid scrubber systems, which can run in both open and closed loop configurations, on each vessel.

With the systems, RoPax vessels will immediately comply with the 0.5% Global SulfurCap and will also be futureproofed against impending regulatory change, as the system can be upgraded to tackle other pollutants, including Nitrogen Oxide (NOx), Particulate Matter (PM) and Carbon Dioxide (CO2).

Wärtsilä and GSI will complete the delivery and installation of the four scrubber systems by the end of 2023 for both vessels.



