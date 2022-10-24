WSP USA Hires Harris as Navy Program Director

WSP USA, an engineering, environment and professional services consultancy, has hired Charles "Chuck" Harris as Navy program director for the firm’s Federal Programs national business line.

In his new role, Harris directs the growth of the Federal team’s Navy program, which includes a recent joint venture win to directly support the $500 million U.S. Navy’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) for improvements to dry docks at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Hawaii and Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Washington.

In addition to SIOP, Harris will work with the Federal team to deliver services such as engineering, architecture, planning, consulting, environmental engineering and program management to enhance and strengthen the firm’s global Navy relationships.

“We are honored to welcome Chuck to our team,” said Jess Commerford, chief operating officer of WSP Federal Programs. “Chuck has proven he can deliver in highly complex organizational environments as a strong leader, consensus-builder and mentor, with a track record of achieving impressive results that support the U.S. Department of Defense clients’ mission objectives.”

Harris has nearly 35 years of industry experience. He spent the bulk of his career at a global engineering firm in various leadership roles supporting the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal agencies, most recently as vice president and portfolio director of its worldwide U.S. Navy business portfolio.

Harris is a graduate of the University of Delaware with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and is a licensed professional engineer. He is a member of the Society of American Military Engineers, Design-Build Institute of America, American Society of Civil Engineers and the Association of the U.S. Army. From 2009-2017, he served as the senior industry representative member on the Adjutant Generals Association of the U.S. Facilities and Infrastructure Committee.