ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) ranked first in schedule reliability on the Asia - US East Coast trade, said a press release from the company.

According to the recent Seaintel Global Liner Performance Report for June 2018, ZIM is the best performing carrier on the Asia - US East Coast trade among the top-19 companies reviewed.

ZIM President & CEO Eli Glickman said: “ZIM’s performance on this trade has been consistently one of the best in the industry, with reliability levels above the industry average. This trend reflects ZIM’s strategy to provide excellent and reliable service to our customers.”