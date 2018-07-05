Marine Link
Monday, July 9, 2018

ZIM Ranked First in Schedule Reliability

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 5, 2018

Image: ZIM

Image: ZIM

 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) ranked first in schedule reliability on the Asia - US East Coast trade, said a press release from the company.

 
According to the recent Seaintel Global Liner Performance Report for June 2018, ZIM is the best performing carrier on the Asia - US East Coast trade among the top-19 companies reviewed. 
 
ZIM President & CEO Eli Glickman said: “ZIM’s performance on this trade has been consistently one of the best in the industry, with reliability levels above the industry average. This trend reflects ZIM’s strategy to provide excellent and reliable service to our customers.”
 
ZIM  is one of the leading carriers in the global container shipping industry. ZIM operates a modern fleet and a network of shipping lines offering cargo transportation services on all major global trade routes, supported by the company's local offices and representatives around the world.
 
