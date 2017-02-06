Bernhard Schulte, Babcock Team-up to develop GSV Vessel

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM), a leading global maritime services company, and Babcock International Group, the UK’s leading engineering support services company, are collaborating to develop a ground-breaking Gas Supply Vessel (GSV). The 7,500m³ vessel, which will be used for the LNG fuelling of ships, including ferries, containers, cruise vessels and other shore-based gas consumers in the Baltic Sea, is the first vessel of its kind to utilise Babcock’s market leading FGSV0 technology.



BSM and Babcock have developed the patent pending FGSV0 technology to deliver LNG from the GSV into the receiving vessel with zero emissions to the environment during normal operations, greatly minimising environmental impact. The vessel is also designed to meet the International Maritime Organisation’s global cap of 0.5% on shipping-related sulphur emissions which will be enforced from January 2020, as well as the creation of Emission Control Areas (ECAs) in the North Sea, Mediterranean, Baltic and the US Gulf among other areas.



The GSV will be built at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in Ulsan, South Korea. The keel is scheduled to be laid down in February 2018 with the cargo tanks delivered in January 2018. The vessel is due to be launched in April 2018 with delivery expected in September 2018.



It is noteworthy that many LNG refuelling hubs are in the process of being planned globally with GSVs expected to be more widely used as new LNG fuelling infrastructure is developed, enabling greater market growth potential and opportunities.



Ian Lindsay, Babcock Managing Director for Energy & Marine Technology, said: “Working with well-established partners such as the Schulte Group is an exciting prospect for our team. As innovators in Liquefied Natural Gas technology, working on this ‘first of its kind’ programme is a great opportunity to further expand our reach into the international LNG arena.”



The same sentiments were echoed by Angus Campbell, BSM Director for Energy Projects. “This new sector will enable Babcock and the Schulte Group to innovate and deliver safe, efficient and environmentally responsible fuel delivery to meet demand in this growing sector of our industry.”

