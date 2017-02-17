Marine Link
Friday, February 17, 2017

Unlockable Feature for Simrad Halo Pulse Compression Radar

February 17, 2017

Photo Simrad

Photo Simrad

Simrad Yachting announced today a new, unlockable add-on feature for Halo Pulse Compression Radar Systems – VelocityTrack. Increasing boater awareness, VelocityTrack provides instant visual feedback on the motion of radar targets in relation to the boat, reducing the risk of a collision.

VelocityTrack enables Halo radar to determine whether a target is closing, diverging, or stationary relative to your boat by using the Doppler Effect.

VelocityTrack offers an immediate view of all relative target motion, with an option to de-emphasize diverging or retreating targets, making it easier to pick out relevant targets to track and ignore targets that are not a collision risk.
 

