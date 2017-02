GoFree Vessel Monitoring Adds Global Connectivity with Vodafone

Vodafone announced today that it is working with Navico, an international marine electronics company, to bring global connectivity to Navico’s GoFree product suite. Using the Vodafone Global Internet of Things (IoT) SIM, GoFree can provide boaters, fleet managers, and service technicians with the ability to monitor, log, transmit and report important vessel information in real-time.



With the connectivity, GoFree Track, an affordable hardware system,can track critical vessel information like engine hours, battery status, oil pressure, coolant temperature, fuel consumption, and more. By tracking these on-board assets, boaters can instantly access details of potential mechanical problems and share them with technicians to service the specific area in need. Vodafone’s IoT technology allows GoFree Track to monitor bilge levels and alarmsletting boaters know if the vessel is taking on water and allowing them to react accordingly, as well as notifying them when there is loss of shore power, which can drain batteries and potentially damage onboard systems that are running.



All data collected is transmitted back to the GoFree Vessel online module for immediate viewing, giving consumers better access and control over vessel details. GoFree Vessel allows userstoplay back different boating trips to share with friends or service partners.



“Whether you’re a recreational boater or a corporate fleet manager, our GoFree Track and GoFree Vessel solutions take remote vessel monitoring to a new level,” said Leif Ottosson, CEO, Navico. “To bring our consumers the latest in marine telematics, we wanted to provide connectivity no matter where in the world their vessel takes them, which required a true, global service.”



Vodafone’s global network and the Vodafone Global IoTSIM connects GoFree Track and GoFree Vessel across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions making it easier to offer these connected products to all types of marine vessels including local boats or cargo ships traveling internationally.



Vodafone Head of IoT,Ivo Rook said, “Marine electronics are an example of how IoT technologies are transforming industries by bringing connectivity to places not previously reachable. These Navico technologies, connected by Vodafone IoT, bring new possibilities to boaters across the world and provide them in-depth information into their vessels.”



GoFree Track is offered with a variety of communication options including the Track-WiFi or Track-CellFi, which leverages Vodafone’s Global SIM to connect users to 2G or 3G networks throughout the world.