Intellian to Debut Convertible 60cm Class Antenna

Intellian Technologies, provider of maritime satellite communications and entertainment systems, said it will introduce the v65; a 60cm class Ku/Ka convertible satellite communications system at the Satellite 2017 show in Washington D.C.

According to the manufacturer, the v65 is poised to drive adoption of new connectivity solutions in the mobility market by making access to both Ku- and Ka-band on the same antenna system simple and cost-effective.

“Conventional antenna technology forces a choice between one frequency or the other. CTOs and CFOs are risk averse by nature and want to avoid being limited in their ability to do what’s best for their business at any given time,” said Matthew Galston, Director of Strategic Marketing, Intellian. “Our new 65cm Ku/Ka convertible platform directly addresses this problem.”

A minimal investment in a compact conversion kit allows the v65 to move between Ku- and Ka-band operation in as little as 10 minutes.

The v65 is built upon the same pedestal as Intellian’s GX60 terminal, which is currently deployed on vessels using Inmarsat’s Ka-band Fleet Xpress service. In its Ka-band configuration the v65 is designed for use on Inmarsat’s Global Xpress (GX) network as well. “Looking forward, our entire portfolio of antenna systems will upgradable to GX, including the 80cm solution and the larger 1.5 and 2.4m antennas,” said Eric Sung, President & CEO, Intellian.

“The maritime market’s attention is shifting from finding the lowest available cost for connectivity to finding the best possible technology platform that drives a true digital transformation by using business applications in combination with our Inmarsat Gateway,” said Shane Rossbacher, SVP Business Development, Inmarsat Maritime. “This is what Fleet Xpress is all about, so for Intellian to help create an easy path to our solution is great news.”

Marlink, another long time Intellian partner, is amongst the first to offer the v65 for use on their 60cm global Ku-band network. As a key Value Added Reseller of the Fleet Xpress service, they also see great value in the convertible product.

“Marlink is committed to delivering the best solution for each of our customers, whatever that may be,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President of Marlink. “With offerings in both Ku- and Ka-bands, this is an ideal product to provide the kind of flexibility required by any global business.”

“Mobility has a lot of interesting and unique challenges,” said Eric Sung, President & CEO, Intellian. “We are consistently at the forefront of solving key market problems. This new development is simply a continuation of that philosophy, which is something we intend to carry with us as we look to invest in other areas of the Mobility sector going forward.”