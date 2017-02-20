C-MAP Appointed Admiralty Distributor

C-MAP has been appointed by the United Kingdom Hydrographic Office (UKHO) as an official ADMIRALTY Digital Distributor and SENC Service Provider.



Following this appointment, C-MAP, will now supply ADMIRALTY Vector Chart Service (AVCS), C-MAP ADMIRALTY ENC Service (CAES), ADMIRALTY Digital Publications (ADP) and Electronic Nautical Publications (e-NPs) through its global network of offices and distributors.



AVCS - the world’s leading ENC Service - will be provided by C-MAP in both traditional S-63 format and in the time and cost efficient DNV certified SENC data compression format. Named C-MAP ADMIRALTY ENC Service (CAES), the new service is complementary to other C-MAP services including Weather, Piracy and Professional+ (Pro+) chart data.



Egil Aarstad, CEO of C-MAP commented, “We are intent on reinforcing our position as a supplier of choice. Through this arrangement with the UKHO we have expanded our range of digital offerings and can now supply varying data formats for many products from the industry’s biggest suppliers. Customers can now benefit from a number of innovative licensing solutions for navigational data which will assist in meeting their obligations for safe navigation. We are confident that our new relationship with the UKHO will be of considerable benefit to many of the world’s ship owners”.



As a global distributor for ADMIRALTY digital products, C-MAP strengthens its position as the cost effective and flexible provider of navigational products for safe and smart shipping.

