OSK-ShipTech: Advanced Tech for Retrofit Projects

Danish naval architect OSK-ShipTech A/S is introducing 3D laser scanning as a tool to minimize risk and maximize precision in a market where owners are looking for the fastest and most accurate retrofit and conversion solutions.
Speed and accuracy is key to owners, when it comes to minimizing a ship’s downtime and reducing the margin of error. Naval architect and marine consultant OSK-ShipTech A/S have yet again extended the company’s advanced design toolbox and services with the acquisition of a state-of-the-art 3D laser scanner. With a scanning range of 150 meters and 1 mm accuracy, this offers brand new opportunities in fast ship conversions.
“We know that owners are constantly looking to reduce all possible margins; be it risk, time or error. With our 3D laser scanner, we can offer a unique new service, where we are able to scan the inside of a hull for example, while the vessel is still in operation,” said Anders Ørgård, Chief Commercial Officer in OSK-ShipTech A/S. “We’ve already used the scanner in connection with bulb optimization projects on RoPax-vessels. While in service, we scanned the inside of the hull and several sections of the vessel’s front and then provided the yard with the best possible and most accurate production drawings, drastically reducing the yard’s schedule and the risk of errors. Next up is a 3D-scan of a vessel in China for a Danish ship owner early February, and we are already starting to see the interest from owners, who are recognizing the advantages of this technology.”
OSK-ShipTech A/S is also pairing the 3D scanning-technology with virtual reality, which is the next big thing in ship design and ship interiors. “Ever-changing passenger demands pose a significant business challenge to owners and operators. Vessel designs must be flexible and adaptable to suit the trends in travelling and to keep passengers returning,” Ørgård said. “With the scanning and virtual reality technology we can quickly help owners visualize and understand the proposed interiors and layouts when they move around inside the simulated designs. This can be done before the vessel is even put into production or conversions have begun – saving owners millions on costly design mistakes.”