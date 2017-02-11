DEME relies on Septentrio GNSS technology

The Belgian dredging, environmental and engineering group DEME relies on the accuracy and reliability of the AsteRx family of precise GNSS positioning solutions from Septentrio.



DEME is using Septentrio’s AsteRx GNSS receivers to obtain centimetre-level accuracy for all their dredging and marine construction operations worldwide. These receivers are specifically designed to operate in difficult conditions: from ice-covered Arctic ports to the tropical climates of Southeast Asia; whether dredging a few metres from the coast line to constructing wind turbines kilometres out at sea.



DEME began using Septentrio’s solutions over 10 years ago. While dredging in the Belgian town of Oostende, they were unable to obtain a reliable RTK position from their GNSS equipment because of interfering radio signals from a local radio tower. Septentrio worked with DEME to identify the source of the interference and modified a standard RTK receiver with special firmware to address the jamming problem. This case along with others faced by Septentrio's customers in the field began development of a dedicated interference mitigation technology called AIM+ which is now standard in Septentrio’s GNSS solutions.



Septentrio’s AsteRx GNSS receivers have been deployed on DEME’s ships around the world. They have been vital to DEME for the success of projects such as the creation of Gateway Port in London, UK; the construction of Deurganckdock, Antwerp, Belgium; the Pearl Qatar City; Thornton Bank Offshore Windfarm, Belgium, extension of the Suez Canal, Egypt and many more.



“’Creating land for the future’ is the slogan here at DEME and this is thanks in part to the accuracy and robustness of the solutions offered by Septentrio” stated Lorentz Lievens, Head of Survey Department. He continued: “Jamming is a concern which DEME has seen more and more all over the world. Septentrio’s receivers are unique in that they continue to provide an accurate solution even in areas of high radio and ionospheric interference allowing DEME to deliver projects on time and on budget. Septentrio’s precise positioning solutions will remain vital for DEME to deliver quality and cost-effective operations around the world for many years to come.”