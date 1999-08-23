The South Carolina Senate amended the House-passed version of General Bill 3002 before approving the measure, which would prohibit certain "cruise to nowhere" gaming operations. The House subsequently altered the Senate amendments; the Senate failed to concur with the changes; and the measure was referred to a conference committee. The House-passed version prohibited gambling on voyages beginning and ending in the state, consistent with the standards specified in the Johnson Act Amendments of 1992. The Senate version prohibits gambling on cruises beginning and ending in the state, that don't make an intervening stop within the boundaries of another state or foreign country. The amendments provide an exemption from the general prohibition for voyages and voyage segments that begin and end in the state, are part of a voyage to another state or foreign country, and in which the vessel reaches the other state or foreign country within three days after leaving the state in which the segment begins. The bill also specifies the prohibition does not apply to a commercial passenger vessel having dining facilities and sleeping accommodations for every passenger and sailing on a voyage lasting more than 12 hours.