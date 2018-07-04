A Royal Visit at Damen Shiprepair Curacao

King of the Netherlands King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima have visited Damen Shiprepair Curaçao.

The Royal couple arrived by boat together with Damen Shiprepair & Conversion Managing Director Durk-Jan Nederlof. Before disembarking, they viewed the yard’s two new floating docks that will be operational from September.

These two docks, measuring 230x45 metres and 108x 23 metres respectively, represent a significant investment into the yard’s infrastructure that is expected to have a positive knock-on effect on the local economy.

Lodewijk Franken, Managing Director of Damen Shiprepair Curaçao, then guided the Royal couple around the yard, speaking to numerous employees along the route. In discussing the development of the yard since Damen took over management last year, diverse subjects were covered.

“The main topics of conversation were training, education and investments to increase yard capacity – all illustrating the added value of the yard to the island of Curaçao,” says Mr Franken referring to the in-house training programme that has been implemented at the yard.

“We are proud that the Royal couple took the time and effort to visit us here – it gives us an even greater impulse to continue our commercial and operational development.”