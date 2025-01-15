AAPA Announces Policy Agenda for America’s Ports

The American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA), the unified voice of our nation’s seaports, today released their policy agenda for the 119th Congress and the incoming Donald J. Trump Administration to revitalize America’s ports, keep America safe and secure, and unleash sustainable economic growth.

The agenda was developed with extensive input from its 80 plus member public port authorities and will serve as an advocacy guide to inform the Federal Government and industry of the port industry’s top policy priorities.

“There’s no such thing as a strong America without strong ports,” exclaimed AAPA President and CEO, Cary S. Davis. “America’s ports are key to the nation’s economic health and global competitiveness. As trade and cargo volumes continue to grow, our nation’s ports must continue working with the Federal Government to invest in and build the next generation of port infrastructure so we can deliver for America.”

America’s ports have eight primary policy priorities for the new Congress and Trump Administration. AAPA staff have already begun meeting with key Members of Congress and industry to advocate for these priorities and will continue throughout the 119th Congress. This advocacy will continue into the spring and beyond, including at AAPA's Legislative Summit: Revitalizing America’s Ports on March 18-20 in Washington, D.C. alongside hundreds of port and maritime executives.

Recently, President & CEO, Cary Davis, and John Bressler, VP Government Relations, met with President elect Trump’s transition team, as well as U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary nominee Sean Duffy’s team, to amplify the policy agenda and received encouraging feedback. The policy agenda includes:

Reauthorizing oversubscribed mainstay infrastructure grant programs; Ensuring timely passage of navigation channel funding; Opposing tariffs that hurt consumers and stifle growth; Reforming burdensome federal permitting; Pushing back against and educating stakeholders on the harmful effects of vessel speed restrictions; Empowering ports to power America with an all of the above energy strategy; Securing our ports and their assets from potential threats with the necessary resources and personnel; and Expediting Build America Buy America waivers and incentivizing domestic manufacturing of ship-to-shore cranes.



Read AAPA’s full Policy Agenda for the 119th Congress here.