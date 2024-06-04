ABB Acquires DTN Weather Routing Business for Shipping

ABB Marine & Ports has finalized its acquisition of DTN’s portfolio for weather routing in shipping. The transaction was completed today, following an earlier announcement of an agreement with global data and analytics group DTN to acquire the shipping business of DTN Europe BV and DTN Philippines Inc., on January 24, 2024.

The acquisition brings with it advanced routing services, including a selection of digital solutions that are brought under the ABB Ability portfolio of digital solution as Routing Services. The new additions include the ABB Ability SPOS - Ship Performance Optimization System, ABB Ability Routeguard - Onshore Routing Service, and ABB Ability Fleetguard - Vessel and Weather Monitoring. The vessel and weather monitoring application programming interfaces (APIs) previously developed by DTN are also part of the transaction.

In addition, the ABB Marine & Ports team adds approximately 85 new employees, most of whom are based in the Netherlands and the Phillippines.

“We are delighted to welcome our new colleagues onboard ABB,” said Juha Koskela, Division President, ABB Marine & Ports. “The new software and services fit well into our portfolio and further strengthen our focus on supporting the marine industry’s digitalization. The acquisition complements our capabilities to serve our existing and future customers.”