ABB to Equip RoPax Trio for Polskie Promy

ABB announced it has secured an order from Polish shipbuilder Remontowa Shiprepair Yard S.A. to supply integrated power, automation and propulsion solutions to three large passenger and car ferries to operate in the Baltic Sea. The 195-meter-long ferries will each have capacity for up to 400 passengers and 200 trucks and will be delivered to the Polish ferry company Polskie Promy one apiece in 2025, 2026 and 2027.

The "large" order was booked in the first quarter of 2022, ABB said. Financial details of the contract were not disclosed.

Each of the ferries will be equipped with two 7.5 megawatt Azipod electric propulsion units that will help achieve a high degree of maneuverability and efficiency in harbor operations.

ABB’s Power and Energy Management System (PEMS) will balance the use of the vessels' multi-fuel engines and battery power systems on board, enabling further gains in operational efficiency and reducing emissions.

In addition, the three ferries will also utilize ABB’s shipside shore connection to access plug-in shore power, unlocking further emission reductions, as well as benefit from remote equipment monitoring and diagnostics for enhanced passenger and ship safety.

“With ABB, we have full confidence that all systems will be seamlessly integrated for maximum operational efficiency and sustainability,” said Bartosz Znyk, Project Director, Remontowa Shiprepair Yard. “In addition, the ease of installing Azipod units significantly increases build efficiency and flexibility in project scheduling, supporting our shipbuilding process.”

“We take great pride in our collaboration with Remontowa and are delighted to support them in their strategy for environmentally friendly ferries,” said Juha Koskela, Division President, ABB Marine & Ports. “This project presented us with an excellent opportunity to showcase our abilities as a single system, bridge-to-propeller integration provider.”