ABB, Hyundai Tighten Turbocharger Partnership

A new agreement between ABB Turbocharging, Hyundai Global Service (HGS) and Hyundai Heavy Industries’ Engine & Machinery Division (HHI-EMD) has established a ‘total service solution’ for ABB and Hyundai customers.

Under the agreement, ABB Turbocharging will support HGS in providing long-term maintenance and service to its customers. As part of this support, HGS will be able to access ABB’s global network of turbocharging service stations. By adding this turbocharger service capability, HGS can offer customers a complete lifetime service agreement covering engines and turbochargers.

HHI-EMD, HGS and ABB have also agreed to cooperate more closely on data sharing. This will enable the companies to help customers further reduce their operating costs and minimize emissions by maintaining the highest possible engine efficiency. Insights gained through data sharing will also facilitate the development of more data-based offerings to further enhance customers’ service experiences.

In addition, HHI-EMD and ABB will collaborate on the development of eco-friendly, efficient upgrade solutions for existing HiMSEN four-stroke engines, further supporting their customers in delivering more sustainable operations.