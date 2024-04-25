Cobham Satcom Secures Contract with China TranTech

Cobham Satcom and China TranTech Technologies have signed a contract which includes the largest delivery of SAILOR XTR Ku VSAT antennas to the Chinese market so far, supported by an extensive training and global service program.

China TranTech is a subsidiary of China Transport Telecommunication Information Group Company Limited (CTTIC) and the only maritime satellite safety communication provider in China.

SAILOR 1000 XTR Ku antennas deliver dependable, high-speed connectivity that vessel crews need to optimize remote marine operations at sea. They offer a unique built-in ethernet port for easy integration of third-party devices, facilitating additional functionalities such as effortless switching between satellite and close-to-shore cellular services, for most cost-effective operations. These innovations were amongst the deciding factors for the selection of the SAILOR XTR technology platform for this contract.

“Our Commercial shipping customers demand the most reliable connectivity and we are confident that the SAILOR XTR platform will deliver exactly this,” said Kong Xianglun, GM, China TranTech. “We have chosen to focus on SAILOR XTR especially because the technology allows flexible, easy access for remote services, while providing a rugged foundation for internet connectivity even in the extreme conditions that Chinese merchant vessels face regularly.”

SAILOR XTR is the foundation for a diverse range of state-of-the-art VSAT antennas. Regardless of industry or vessel type, SAILOR XTR covers multiple constellations, orbits, and frequencies, enabling service providers and end-users to leverage the fastest, most competitive high-speed maritime broadband today, and in the future. The integral flexibility of SAILOR XTR ensures straightforward compatibility with the most advanced new satellite services, mitigating the costs of installing new antennas.



