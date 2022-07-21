ABB Intends to Spin Off Its Turbocharging Business

ABB announced its intention to spin off Accelleron (formerly ABB Turbocharging) turbocharging division, by way of a dividend in kind of Accelleron Industries Ltd’s shares to ABB’s shareholders. Accelleron’s listing on SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich is planned for October 3, 2022, and is subject to, among others, approval by ABB’s shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for September 7, 2022.

“After careful consideration involving a dual-track process, we have concluded that spinning off Accelleron is the best way forward – for Accelleron itself and for ABB’s shareholders," said Björn Rosengren, Chief Executive Officer of ABB. "This decision also forms a key part of ABB’s active portfolio management, while allowing our shareholders to actively participate in the future growth of this Swiss champion.”

Accelleron develops, produces and services turbochargers and large turbocharging components for engines, which enhance propulsion and increase fuel efficiency while reducing emissions. Its products support clients in sectors including marine, energy and rail. Accelleron has an installed base of over 180,000 turbochargers globally and delivers around 10,000 turbochargers every year.

The turbochargers are produced, sold and serviced by Accelleron’s ∼2,200 employees across its network of 100 service stations in approximately 50 countries. The business has a significant and increasing presence in key established and growth markets in Asia.

In 2021, Accelleron generated revenues of $756 million with an operating margin of 25%.

Provided that the spin-off is approved at the EGM and the conditions precedent for it are met, ABB will distribute to its shareholders, on a pro rata basis, as a dividend in kind, 1 Accelleron share for 20 ABB shares held.

ABB has retained Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs International as exclusive financial advisors on the transaction. Credit Suisse will be acting as listing agent.