ABB Turbocharging Rebrands as Accelleron

ABB on Tuesday announced that its Turbocharging division (PA) will go under the new brand name Accelleron, a compound word of: Access – Accelerate – Excel – on and on.

ABB said the new brand is part of its portfolio management strategy to operationally separate the Turbocharging division before a final decision is made between a sale or a spin-off of the business toward the end of the first quarter. Whichever path is chosen by ABB to separate the business, this process should be completed in the first half of 2022.

“Unveiling the Accelleron brand is a seminal moment for our business. We are proud about our heritage but are also excited about our next chapter of growth, providing cutting-edge technology and service solutions for our clients,” said CEO Oliver Riemenschneider, who will be succeeded by Daniel Bischofberger on March 1, 2022, rejoining ABB from Sulzer. In the case of a spin-off, Oliver is expected to become Chairman of Accelleron.

Accelleron is a global leader in turbocharging technologies and optimization solutions for 0.5 to 80+ MW engines. In 2021, it achieved revenues of approximately $750 million and has over 2,300 employees worldwide, of which roughly 800 are located at its headquarter and global R&D center in Baden, Switzerland.