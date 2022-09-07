ABB and Wallenius Marine Launch Digital Fleet Support Center

ABB and shipping company Wallenius Marine today introduced OVERSEA, a digital fleet support center available as a service that aims to help shipowners, operators and managers enhance the efficiency and sustainability of vessel operations.

Engineered to enable measurable performance improvements for vessels, leading to decreased fuel consumption and reduced emissions, OVERSEA helps address such aspects of vessel performance as hull and machinery, speed and route planning, as well as emissions and carbon intensity reporting. With deeper insights into vessel’s operational data, backed by advanced analytics, OVERSEA center experts will be able to recommend concrete actions to shipping companies to help them improve energy efficiency, safety and reliability of operations.

OVERSEA is scalable to meet the various and ever-changing needs of shipping companies. With OVERSEA digital solution, shipping companies with in-house fleet support centers can collaborate on the same data with vessels and onshore office to get insights, provide recommendations and manage improvement actions. In addition, shipping companies in need of further support can rely on the assistance of OVERSEA center experts for daily advice, periodic performance reviews and reporting, and on-demand performance consulting.

“We talk a lot about innovations that will make us more sustainable in the future, and OVERSEA makes a real difference already today. From our experience, we know that the operation of a vessel has a deep impact on released emissions and fuel consumption,” said Johan Mattsson, CEO, Wallenius Marine. “With clear recommendations to the crew, based on data-driven analysis, vessel owners and operators are able to significantly reduce both their environmental footprint and fuel cost.”

“ABB is committed to driving shipping decarbonization, and OVERSEA has been developed to further support this target,” said Jyri Jusslin, Head of Service, ABB Marine & Ports. “OVERSEA allows turning insights into actions that can significantly improve the efficiency and sustainability of vessel operations. We are confident that this pioneering innovation will serve as a new standard in fleet and vessel performance optimization.”