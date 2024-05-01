Fifth Victim Recovered from Key Bridge Collapse Site

The Unified Command recovered the body of another missing victim at the Key Bridge incident site on May 1, 2024.

The victim is identified as Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez, 49, of Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Unified Command salvage teams located one of the missing construction vehicles and promptly notified the Maryland Department of State Police. Police investigators along with officers from the Maryland Transportation Authority Police and the FBI then recovered the body of a fifth construction worker inside a red truck. Assistance was also provided by the Maryland State Police Underwater Recovery Team and Crime Scene Unit.

“We remain dedicated to the ongoing recovery operations while knowing behind each person lost in this tragedy lies a loving family,” said Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police. “Along with our local, state and federal partners, we ask that everyone extend their deepest sympathies and support to the families during this difficult time.”

The Singaporean-flagged container vessel M/V Dali allided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26. The bridge, which connects Hawkins Point and Dundalk, Maryland, collapsed into the lower Patapsco River, bringing all maritime traffic in and out of the Port of Baltimore to a standstill.

Eight road crew workers, who were on break from repairing potholes, were present on the bridge when it collapsed. Two workers were rescued, five missing persons have been recovered, leaving one still unaccounted for.



