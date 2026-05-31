ABF Seizes Cocaine Concealed in RoRo Cargo

The Australian Border Force has seized 34kg cocaine concealed within a luxury bus in Fremantle, Western Australia.

ABF officers examined a roll-on/roll-off vessel on May 6, using a combination of targeted intelligence, physical search, detector dogs and advanced technology.

During the inspection, officers located approximately 30 packages concealed in the roof cavity of a bus.

Presumptive testing returned a positive result for cocaine, with an estimated weight of 34kg.

This amount of cocaine, had it reached the Australian community, had an estimated street value up to A$11 million, with the potential for 170,000 street-level deals.

Investigations remain ongoing.



