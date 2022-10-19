ABL Appoints New Country Manager in Greece

Energy and marine consultancy ABL Group has appointed Maria Dragoumerli to head up the company’s operations in Greece, with specific focus on the country’s maritime industry.

Based in Piraeus, Dragoumerli will be in charge of driving the development of ABL’s service offering in the Greek market, in particular provision of support to the country’s extensive shipping and maritime industries.

Dragoumerli joins ABL from Helikon Shipping Enterprises Ltd in London, UK, where she held the role of fleet technical superintendent. She is a chartered naval architect with extensive experience from numerous marine and offshore engineering consultancy businesses including London Offshore Consultants (LOC) and Longitude Engineering. The two latter companies are now part of ABL Group.

“Maria already has extensive experience from ABL Group companies, so we are delighted to welcome her back to our family,” says Mark McGurran, ABL’s global managing director for maritime. “According to the Union of Greek Shipowners, Greece is the world’s top shipping nation with 21 percent of the global fleet. Our experience from the maritime sector is second to none and our maritime expertise dates back to the Salvage Association’s 150 plus year legacy. As such, we believe that we are a good match for the Greek shipping industry.”