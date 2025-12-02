ABL, PMS Set Up Rig Moving Partnership for Red Sea and Gulf of Suez

Global energy and marine consultancy ABL has partnered up with Egypt’s Petroleum Marine Services (PMS) to introduce a unified rig moving service in the Red Sea and Gulf of Suez, with the support of the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC).

This milestone initiative supports Egypt’s strategic direction to enhance offshore operational efficiency, reduce downtime, and elevate the standards of marine and drilling logistics across two of the country’s most dynamic offshore basins.

The new integrated service from PMS and ABL, includes a centralized operations control for the Red Sea, detailed site survey and technical studies, operational risk analysis and weather impact modelling, high-capacity towing units and ASD vessels with up to 126t bollard pull, seabed survey capabilities and ROV support, and a standardized workflow designed to reduce operational cost, minimize downtime, and enhance drilling continuity across the Gulf of Suez.

As technical and engineering partner, ABL brings experience from more than 1,500 rig moves globally into the Egyptian offshore market. Its operational methodologies will be aligned with international standards, and will support the Egyptian offshore industry with marine warranty, engineering, and rig move assurance services.

“This service directly responds to the needs of production companies that seek a unified operational model that delivers efficiency, flexibility, and reliability, ultimately improving rig utilization and minimizing downtime,” said Amr Badway, chairman and managing director of PMS.

“The dynamic marine environment in Egypt will definitely benefit from a unified operational framework. We will also ensure knowledge transfer to reinforce local capability and improve overall system reliability,” added Captain Stephen Craig, ABL’s director for rig operations.