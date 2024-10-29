ABL Teams Up with Tech Start-Up for Maritime Decarbonization

Energy and marine consultancy ABL has signed a partnership agreement with technology start-up Satva Trust to provide its maritime domain expertise to further develop Satva Trust’s data analytics platform aimed at vessels decarbonization.

Satva Trust is a climate data tech and fintech company that leverages blockchain, artificial intelligence/machine learning technologies to accurately predict vessel emissions. The company supports marine lenders, marine insurers, shipowners and vessel charterers.

Under the agreement, ABL will share its naval architecture and marine engineering expertise along with knowledge of vessel types and design data for the enhancement of Satva Trust’s platform. ABL will also support Satva Trust in the launch and post-launch growth of its platform.

‘’This is an exciting partnership for us. We will draw upon ABL’s substantial naval architecture and marine engineering experience along with the vessel design, upgrade and conversion expertise of sister company Longitude to enhance Satva Trust’s platform, offering the industry a forward-thinking solution to support its decarbonization efforts,” said RV Ahilan, chief energy transition officer at ABL Group.

Stefano Scarpa, ABL’s associate director for maritime decarbonization, will lead the project from ABL’s side.

‘‘We have long been evolving our technical offering to support maritime decarbonization with solutions in emissions consulting, alternative fuels, electrification, energy storage, shore power and wind propulsion to name a few. We are very happy to partner with Satva Trust to complement our recent win with Innovate UK, demonstrating the immense potential of AI to accelerate the decarbonization of shipping,” said Scarpa.