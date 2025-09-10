Marine Link
Wednesday, September 10, 2025

ABS AIP for Electric Propulsion Container Ship

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

September 10, 2025

(L to R): SeMin Kim; ABS Senior Manager, Business Development; Joshua Divin; ABS Senior Vice President, Marine Business Development; Hong-Ryeul Ryu, HD HHI Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer; and Byounghun Kwon, HD KSOE Executive Vice President and Head of Digital Research Lab, at Gastech 2025 in Milan, Italy. Image courtesy ABS

(L to R): SeMin Kim; ABS Senior Manager, Business Development; Joshua Divin; ABS Senior Vice President, Marine Business Development; Hong-Ryeul Ryu, HD HHI Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer; and Byounghun Kwon, HD KSOE Executive Vice President and Head of Digital Research Lab, at Gastech 2025 in Milan, Italy. Image courtesy ABS

At Gastech 2025, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) received approval in principle (AIP) from ABS for its concept design of a 16,000 TEU container ship with an electric propulsion system.

ABS completed design reviews based on class requirements, analyzing the power system including key elements such as power generation, power conversion and propulsion motors.

“ABS, HD KSOE and HHI share a commitment to leveraging our combined resources and expertise to advance electrical applications in the maritime industry. This AIP is a milestone achievement, and we are proud to work alongside KSOE and HHI to help safely integrate electric propulsion technologies into large seagoing vessels,” said Joshua Divin, ABS Senior Vice President, Marine Business Development.

Byoung-Hun Kwon, head of the HD KSOE Electrification Center, said: “This achievement represents a strategic step toward meeting the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) 2050 carbon-neutral target. We will continue to strengthen the trust of global shipping companies by developing eco-friendly and high-efficiency ship technologies at the group level.”

The AIP represents the culmination of the project’s first phase of development. HD Hyundai plans to advance to a second phase in 2026, applying energy storage systems and high-efficiency propulsion drives to further accelerate the commercialization of zero-carbon ship technologies.

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week