ABS AIP for Provaris’ Compressed Hydrogen Technology

ABS has presented Provaris Energy with an approval in principle (AIP) for its innovative gaseous hydrogen floating storage concept in a ceremony at NOR Shipping.

The solution, dubbed H2Leo, has a design capacity range of 300 to 600 tonnes of hydrogen, expandable to up to 2,000 tonnes. The unit is designed for various hydrogen supply chains and applications, including bunkering for the maritime sector, intermittent/buffer storage for green hydrogen production, and long-duration storage for excess renewable energy.

The AIP is the latest support from ABS for Provaris, following ABS review and approval for Provaris’ pioneering H2Neo design for a compressed H2 carrier, an industry first for a bulk hydrogen gas carrier.

“Safe and efficient storage and transportation of hydrogen at sea will be critical to the development and viability of the global hydrogen value chain. We have been working closely with Provaris, initially granting AIP in 2021 and subsequently reviewing their comprehensive FEED level package for the H2Neo. We are proud to continue to support this important work which has the potential to make a significant contribution to the global clean energy transition,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and CEO.

“With an increasing demand for clean renewable energy, the ability to store compressed hydrogen is an integral part of the hydrogen supply chain. Over the last 18 months, Provaris has been studying ways of leveraging its shipping IP, engineering and Class approvals obtained to date on cargo containment and ship designs, to develop a solution for the industry that is in need of economic hydrogen storage at scale,” said Martin Carolan, Provaris CEO.

The H2Leo will have two cargo tanks with independent isolation, safety valves and manifolds for compressed hydrogen transfer. ABS has conducted risk and safety workshops to assess and mitigate hydrogen handling risks.

ABS will work with Provaris toward final design approval, cargo tank testing and construction. The H2Leo class will have a fixed beam and depth of 31 meters and 17 meters, respectively, with length and draft varying according to the specified cargo capacity.

The development of H2Leo will run parallel to the remaining engineering and approvals for the H2Neo carrier, targeting prototype testing and final Class approval later this year, with the unit available for construction in 2025.

John McDonald, ABS Executive Vice President and COO, with Martin Carolan, Managing Director and CEO at Provaris Energy (Photo: ABS)