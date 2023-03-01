ABS AIP for Value Maritime’s Carbon Capture System

ABS granted approval in principle (AIP) to Value Maritime (VM) for its Carbon Capture System onboard seagoing vessels. The Filtree System - a prefabricated gas cleaning system that filters sulfur and 99% of particulate matter - includes a Carbon Capture Module that captures the CO2 onboard in a battery container.

Value Maritime’s CCS technology is designedd too allow vessels to capture up to 40% of CO2 emissions, with the potential of exceeding 90% in the future.

The Filtree System has already been installed on over 20 vessels, and is set to be installed on the newbuild container vessels of Nordic that are operated by BG Freight Line and which will additionally feature the modular CO2 capture and storage system. This technology captures CO2 from exhaust emissions and uses it to charge a “CO2 battery,” where it is stored and transported to shore. On shore, the CO2 is discharged for use, for example, in the agricultural industry, after which the battery is returned to the vessel to be recharged, thus representing a 100% circular solution.