Bergen Engines to Power World’s Largest Hydrogen Ferries

Norwegian power solutions supplier Bergen Engines has been selected to provide four generating sets to support the world’s largest hydrogen ferries, operating on Norway’s longest ferry connection from Bodø to Lofoten.

The C25:33L8A generating sets will be fueled by low carbon Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) and will serve as support power to the hydrogen fuel cells onboard, which act as the vessel’s main propulsion power.

Scheduled for delivery in 2026, these new ferries will be powered with a hybrid mix of 85% hydrogen fuel cells and 15% biofuel from Bergen’s C25:33 engines.

HVO is a renewable fuel made from biomass sources – such as vegetable oils, animal fats, and waste oils – through a process called hydrotreating.

This process removes impurities and alters the molecular structure of the feedstock to produce a high-quality fuel that is chemically similar to petroleum-based diesel.

The hydrogen ferries, commissioned by Torghatten Nord, have been designed by Norwegian Ship Design Company and will be constructed by Myklebust Verft.

Through this project, Torghatten Nord will become the first major purchaser of hydrogen in Norway, contributing significantly to the further advancement of the Norwegian hydrogen industry. Beyond environmental benefits, this initiative is spearheading the development of a vibrant green economy by fostering job creation and innovation.

“Our Norwegian partners are at the forefront of design and development in energy-efficient ships and technology, and this project will greatly contribute to competence development in maritime, electrical, automation, and engineering fields,” said Eirik Olsen, Operations Director at Torghatten Nord.

With the vessels in operation, CO2 emissions in the Vestfjord connection are expected to be reduced by 26,500 tonnes per year, equivalent to removing 13,000 diesel cars from the road.