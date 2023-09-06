ABS Approves Jiangnan Shipyard’s BrilliancE II Containment System

ABS has awarded Jiangnan Shipyard approval in principle (AiP) for its BrilliancE II IMO Type B cryogenic liquefied gas containment system for very large ethane carriers (VLEC).

The BrilliancE II advances the original BrilliancE system first seen in the ABS-classed VLEC Pacific Ineos Belstaff, which was launched at Jiangnan Shipyard in 2021.

“Jiangnan is not content with repeating the previous design of VLEC for identical construction. BrilliancE II is the outcome of significant effects on the optimization of ship performance, enhancement of cargo containment system as well as the flexibilities of cargo fitness and selection of decarbonization solutions on basis of existing design,” said Hu Keyi, the Chief of Corporate Technology, Jiangnan.



