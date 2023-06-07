ABS Awards AiP to Hanwha Ocean for Carbon Capture Technology

ABS has granted approval in principle (AiP) to an onboard carbon capture technology from Hanwha Ocean, formerly DSME.

The system captures CO2 from the exhaust gas by the process of absorption, regeneration and separation. To date, a feasibility study, risk assessment and basic engineering for an onboard carbon capture system have been completed by Hanwha Ocean and supported by ABS Engineering in Busan and ABS Technology in Houston.

“With advanced solutions in technology and compliance, we are pioneering new sustainability strategies and services to help owners and operators along their decarbonization journey. Carbon capture onboard is going to be a critical technology in the industry’s push for net zero. We are proud to be able to use our insight to support this technology from Hanwha Ocean, which promises to materially advance the adoption of onboard carbon capture technology at sea,” said John McDonald, ABS Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

ABS has already published its ABS Requirements for Onboard Carbon Capture.



