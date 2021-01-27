ABS to Class U.S. First Offshore Wind Farm Service Operation Vessel

Maritime classification society ABS will class the first U.S.-flagged Jones Act offshore wind farm service operation vessel (SOV) ever ordered.

The vessel, ordered last year, will be engineered, constructed, and operated by Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) for long-term charter to service the planned Revolution Wind, South Fork Wind, and Sunrise Wind offshore wind farms in the northeast United States.

Edison Chouest Offshore, Ørsted, and Eversource in November 2020 announced the execution of a long-term charter agreement for the provision of the SOV.

Matt Tremblay, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Offshore: "ABS’ unique understanding of the U.S. regulatory environment and our industry-leading offshore experience means we are uniquely well placed to support projects such as this. We are fully committed to supporting the development of the U.S. offshore wind industry and proud to be part of this initiative, which will play a key role in delivering its exciting potential.”

A number of firsts for ECO

Gary Chouest, ECO President & CEO, said: "We are unique in the U.S. offshore marine vessel industry with our own in-house design and engineering group, our own shipyards, and a wealth of expertise in the offshore industry. This puts us in an industry-leading position as the only U.S. company capable of fully engineering, constructing and operating specialized vessels for this market. ECO put the first deepwater support vessel in the Brazil offshore market with the Damon Chouest in 1991. ECO put the first purpose-designed and built deepwater support vessel in the Gulf of Mexico with the Amy Chouest in 1992. And now ECO will again be first by placing the first SOV in the U.S. windfarm market."

The 80-meter-long vessel, which will be capable of housing 70 passengers/wind turbine technicians, will operate on diesel-electric power meeting EPA Tier 4 emission standards and will feature ECO Variable Frequency Drive to reduce fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.



