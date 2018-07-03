ABS Classes Next Generation LNG Carrier

ABS has confirmed that the ABS-classed Diamond Gas Orchid, the world’s first "Sayaringo STaGE" next generation LNG carrier, has been delivered to Diamond LNG Shipping, a joint venture between Mitsubishi Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK).



ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Business Development Officer, Jamie Smith said: “With newly designed cargo tanks and a hybrid propulsion, this next generation carrier can carry more LNG and minimize fuel costs.”



Ordered by Diamond LNG Shipping through MI LNG Company, Ltd., constructed by Nagasaki-based Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Structure Co., Ltd. and delivered by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., the innovative carrier introduces significant improvements in both LNG-carrying capacity and fuel performance by incorporating a more efficient hull structure and an innovative hybrid propulsion system. The vessel is intended for operation in Louisiana, transporting LNG for the Cameron LNG project.



“The Diamond Gas Orchid features the latest in marine innovation with its optimized transport capacity, fuel efficiency and environmental performance,” said ABS Vice President for Japan, Akira Akiyama. “Working closely with all of the stakeholders throughout the project, we were able to help Diamond LNG Shipping demonstrate the viability of the concept and develop a highly efficient and innovative vessel.”



The Diamond Gas Orchid has a continuous steel cover that reduces ship weight and air resistance while increasing LNG-carrying capacity. STaGE, an acronym derived from "Steam Turbine and Gas Engines," is a hybrid propulsion system combining a steam turbine and engines fired by gas.

Efficient use of the engines' waste heat in the steam turbine results in substantial improvement in plant efficiency, enabling high-efficiency navigation throughout a full range of speeds. Diamond Gas Orchid is the first Sayaringo STaGE vessel to have both the next generation LNG cargo tank structure and propulsion system.



Recognizing the changing landscape and increased industry focus on gas, ABS launched its Global Gas Solutions team in 2013 to support industry in developing gas-related projects. The ABS Global Gas Solutions team provides industry leadership, offering guidance in liquefied natural gas (LNG) floating structures and systems, gas fuel systems and equipment, gas carriers, and regulatory and statutory requirements. ABS has extensive experience with the full scope of gas-related assets and has been the classification society of choice for some of the most advanced gas carriers in service.