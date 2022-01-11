ABS Grants AIP for Ammonia Bunkering Vessel Design

Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. on Tuesday announced that the company, along with ITOCHU Corporation has obtained approval in principle (AIP) from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for an ammonia bunkering vessel concept.

The project is part of a joint development study on ammonia fuel supply chain in Singapore. MOL, which already has experience and knowledge of liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering vessels, is taking part in the project together with its partners in the LNG bunkering business in Singapore-TotalEnergies Marine Fuels Pte. Ltd. and Pavilion Energy Singapore Pte. Ltd.

MOL and ITOCHU jointly designed the ammonia bunkering vessel in cooperation with Sembcorp Marine subsidiaries Sembcorp Marine Integrated Yard Pte. Ltd. (SMIY) and LMG Marin AS.

Sembcorp Marine, with support from its partners and ABS, carried out a comprehensive HAZID in fulfilment of the AIP application which was also instrumental in the attainment of AIP. The vessel’s design took into consideration ammonia’s toxicity, as well as design input on the cargo containment system and bunkering system from Wartsila Gas Solutions and Trelleborg Westbury/KLAW LNG respectively.

This vessel, if realized, will be the first of its kind bunker vessel.

Marine engine manufacturers around the world are working to develop ammonia-fueled engines, and delivery of the first ammonia-fueled vessel is expected in the late 2020s at the earliest. MOL's ammonia bunkering vessel has been developed to supply these next-generation-fueled vessels.

Ammonia is in the spotlight as a promising next-generation clean energy source that produces no carbon dioxide (CO2) during combustion. MOL is working to develop ammonia-fueled vessels and create an ammonia transport business, in the hopes of launching net zero emission oceangoing vessels during the current decade and achieving net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050.