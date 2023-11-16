Marine Link
Friday, November 17, 2023
ABS Grants Approval for Bumi Armada FLNG Design

November 16, 2023

(Left to Right): Kevin John Pereira, Bumi Armada, Vice President Engineering; Muhammad Aziz Alkatiri, Bumi Armada, General Manager Projects; Christina Sevajee, Bumi Armada, Vice President, Technology; Rostom Merzouki, ABS Director, Global Gas Solutions; Avik Roy, ABS Manager, Business Development - Credit: ABS

The American Bureau of Shipping has awarded an approval in principle (AIP) to Malaysian floating production firm Bumi Armada for a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG)  infrastructure design. 

The new concept incorporates a barge-based liquefaction unit and utilizes existing LNG carriers for storage. ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.

"We are pleased to support Bumi Armada in their ongoing efforts to offer  safe and reliable LNG storage solutions. Our recent AIP for their  innovative FLNG concept is a great example of our continuing collaboration with Bumi Armada, and we look forward to supporting further development of this concept,” said Miguel Hernandez, ABS Senior Vice President for Global Offshore.

 Gary Christenson, Bumi Armada’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are  committed to bringing innovative and sustainable solutions that can  accelerate the delivery of cleaner energy. This technology is a  testament to our strong commitment towards providing the best solutions  that unlock the pathway to achieve net zero by 2050, which is in Bumi Armada’s decarbonization agenda.”

