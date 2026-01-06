Marine Link
ABS Grants Approval for Seatrium’s Next-Gen Offshore Substations

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 6, 2026

OSS-500 A design (Credit: Seatrium)

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has issued approval in principle (AIP) to Seatrium for its next-generation offshore substation (OSS) design.

Seatrium’s design features 500 MW OSS modules, engineered for scalability and aligned with the highest international standards, according to the company.

The OSS-500 A substation design is said to offer flexibility across a wide range of water depths, grid configurations, and project scales, integrating robust structural design, advanced electrical systems, and future-ready expandability to support growing offshore wind capacities.

“Offshore substations play a critical role in transferring power from the wind turbines via inter-array cables, transforming it into high voltage and exporting it through subsea cables back onshore. This AIP marks a significant milestone in offshore wind energy development and advances the industry’s commitment to safe, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions,” said Robert Langford, ABS Vice President, Global Renewables.

“This OSS-500A AIP with ABS affirms our technical expertise, compliance with rigorous class standards, and commitment to delivering green solutions - providing clients with confidence in the reliability and quality of our offerings,” added Aziz Merchant, Executive Vice President, Engineering, Technology & New Product Development, Seatrium.

