ABS to Help CARB Implement Harbor Craft Emissions Rules

Classification society ABS announced it has signed on to support the California Air Resources Board (CARB) with the implementation of new requirements to reduce harbor craft emissions.

The newly amended State of California Commercial Harbor Craft Regulation requires most harbor craft vessels to meet performance standards equivalent to a lower emission Tier 4 engine and diesel particulate filter, and some vessel categories to upgrade to zero-emission or advanced technology. The amended regulation went into effect January 1, 2023.

ABS said it will provide technical support to CARB, evaluating a vessel’s feasibility for modification to the new requirements, consulting on vessel design issues and evaluation of applications for compliance extension eligibility. The ABS Global Sustainability Center in Houston is leading this multi-year project, concluding in March 2025.

“ABS is working with vessels all over the world, supporting owners and operators to adapt assets to comply with evolving sustainability regulatory demands and has developed deep domain expertise. We are proud to be able to use this insight to support CARB with the implementation of the new requirements and reduce vessel emissions,” said Georgios Plevrakis, ABS Vice President, Global Sustainability.