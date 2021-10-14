ABS and Kongsberg Digital Announces Digitalization and Decarbonization Partnership

Two maritime digital service providers have joined forces through the product integration of Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight and the ABS My Digital Fleet platform.

The alliance brings together data acquisition capabilities from Kongsberg Digital and ABS’ business intelligence capabilities to offer shipowners, ship managers and charterers access to powerful analytics services. It unlocks simplified access, both on board the vessel and at shoreside, to AI-powered insights that support voyage optimization through reduced fuel consumption, lower bunker cost, lower carbon intensity and improved charter party compliance.

ABS My Digital Fleet is a customizable risk management platform integrating data to provide real-time insights for driving sustainable operations and reducing operational risks.

Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight vessel-to-cloud data infrastructure captures, aggregates and contextualizes all data derived from a vessel’s sensors and other assets, transferring it for storage in the cloud through the proprietary KONGSBERG network – ‘Kognifai Cloud’ – a VPN solution. The data collected through Vessel Insight will be made accessible to the ABS My Digital Fleet platform for the development of analytics services.

As part of the ABS My Digital Fleet Alliance Program, ABS will now offer Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight infrastructure as an integrated service with ABS My Digital Fleet. Kongsberg Digital’s Kognifai open digital Marketplace, which offers third party solutions fully integrated with their Vessel Insight infrastructure, will now offer ABS My Digital Fleet.

“The potential of digital technologies to advance the cause of safety and operational excellence, not to mention the decarbonization of our industry, is significant. That’s why this is such a key announcement for the digitalization of shipping. Together, Kongsberg Digital and ABS are putting more power in the hands of our users; widening access to deep operational insights and making it simpler to realize the huge benefits offered by advanced data analytics,” said John McDonald, ABS Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

“The maritime industry is facing stricter environmental regulations and demands. Collecting data to analyze, predict and improve processes for vessels and fleets is key to meeting the new regulations while gaining a competitive edge. By combining ABS’ unique data integration and analytics platform with our Vessel Insight data capturing infrastructure, we are strengthening our position to offer an even better integrated service of high value to the industry. We believe this alliance will further spark the incentives for existing and prospective Vessel Insight subscribers to utilize the benefits of digitalization within the maritime industry,” said Andreas Jagtøyen, Executive Vice President of Digital Ocean, Kongsberg Digital.