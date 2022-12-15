ABS Launches Requirements for Onboard Carbon Capture

Classification society ABS, working with shipyards, ship owners and operators, has developed a set of requirements to guide the maritime industry in the application of carbon capture technology at sea.

“Carbon capture could be a key transformational technology for shipping to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050,” said Georgios Plevrakis, ABS Vice President, Global Sustainability. “ABS is working with leading organizations to support safe development of the technology, which is still maturing but shows genuine promise.

“The requirements we have developed are a key step toward harnessing the potential of carbon capture to tackle the challenge of the energy transition for our industry.”

The requirements also include an optional Ready notation for vessels based on their level of preparation, or readiness, for future OCCS installations.