ABS Opens LNG Training Center in Doha for Qatari Seafarers

Classification organization ABS will open a global liquified natural gas (LNG) training center in Doha, Qatar, as part of its support of Qatar’s National Vision 2030 and the Tawteen Program, which focuses on education and quality employment for Qatari nationals.

In collaboration with local corporations, the training center will focus on LNG production and operations, ensuring that seafarers are skilled to work with this dynamic fuel and the most modern fleet of vessels, ABS said.

“LNG as marine fuel is one of the more mature alternative fuels and has the potential to accelerate decarbonization efforts in the industry. Yet, LNG-fueled vessels require unique specifications, and additional training for mariners is something we recommend. We recognize that many shipowners are already turning to ABS for training solutions. This center is the natural next step, and we are delighted to work with our clients to train the next generation of Qatari mariners with world-class safety standards,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and CEO.

ABS says its trainers are experienced with both theoretical and practical knowledge of LNG and LNG carriers. The ABS training center will offer virtual classes during the fourth quarter of 2022 and open its facility for in-person training in the first quarter of 2023.

ABS also held its annual Qatar National Committee Meeting along with the launch. At this meeting, leaders from the maritime industry got together to talk about the latest developments in sustainability and digital classification, regulatory changes, and market trends.

“We are very excited to announce our new LNG training center in Doha with the support of the Committee. As a leader in classification in Qatar, ABS values the insights from our Committee, which includes the diverse expertise of many knowledgeable stakeholders and is a powerful resource to focus on regulatory and technological challenges,” said Vassilios Kroustallis, ABS Vice President, Global Business Development.

According to ABS, Kroustallis delivered a strong report card of ABS fleet safety performance underscoring ABS’ focus on safety and its mission. The members also heard how the ABS-classed fleet had grown to 277 million gross tons and secured the number one position in global orderbook share.