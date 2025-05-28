ABS and Pusan National University Sign Hydrogen MoU

ABS and the Hydrogen Ship Technology Center at Pusan National University have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the joint research and technology development of liquid hydrogen carriers and cryogenic engineering.

Mass transportation of liquefied hydrogen, which is stored at minus 253 degrees Celsius, is a cutting-edge technology that has not yet been successfully commercialized due to its high technical difficulty.

The agreement establishes a cooperative framework for both organizations to share resources and expertise to help develop a liquid hydrogen carrier and hydrogen propulsion systems.

“The cooperation between our university and ABS will be an important turning point for further advancement in the utilization of liquid hydrogen, a key field of the future hydrogen economy, through differentiated international exchange activities based on world-class, ultra-low temperature technology,” said Dr. Lee Jae-Myung, Director of the Hydrogen Ship Technology Center.

Pusan National University’s Hydrogen Ship Technology Center has been selected as the lead institution for the “Development of Basic Technology for Commercialization of Liquid Hydrogen Carriers” project, which is a key component of the “K-Shipbuilding Super Gap Vision 2040” and is leading the development of building the world's largest liquid hydrogen carrier.



