ABS, UNITED WATERWAYS Collaborate on Coastal, Inland Maritime Training

ABS and UNITED WATERWAYS (UW) have signed a letter of intent to establish a joint venture with River Academy, UW’s training and education subsidiary, to support crew competence and qualification across the European inland barge, river cruise and coastal vessel sectors.

The collaboration will enhance workforce readiness as European operators navigate evolving safety and decarbonization requirements in cruise, freight, and ferry shipping. Training programs align with recognized regional and national standards and continue to support consistent, high‑quality competence management for inland navigation crews.

This initiative addresses market demand for fully licensed navigation officers across a global fleet of more than 16,000 vessels. A key component is the ocean to river program, a successful program launched in 2025, which enables experienced ocean-going officers to transition to river vessels. The structured two-year training pathway prepares qualified officers to assume captain roles on river ships, helping expand the available talent pool and support workforce readiness across the sector.

ABS Training Solutions delivers a targeted curriculum addressing the technical, operational, and management needs of the marine and offshore industries, including emerging technologies, regulatory requirements and risk assessment programs. Training is available on demand, virtually, or in person through advanced learning environments that incorporate immersive methods such as game‑based learning and computer simulation.