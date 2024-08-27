ABS Wavesight Debuts Web-based Version of Its Nautical Systems Platform

ABS Wavesight, the ABS-affiliated software-as-a-service company, launched the latest module of Nautical Systems (NS) - Web, the web-based version of its flagship NS platform.

Building on the foundation of the on-premise Nautical Systems software, NS - Web delivers the features and functionality required for modern fleet management, enhanced with the flexibility, accessibility, and scalability of a web-based solution. With NS - Web, users can access fleet management tools from devices with an internet connection, whether at sea or onshore. This eliminates the need for on-premise servers and provides teams with real-time access to data.

In addition, NS - Web reduces the burden on IT departments by removing the need for complex, on-premise installations and updates. With regular updates and a cloud-based infrastructure, companies can focus on their core operations rather than software maintenance. Hosted on secure, cloud-based servers, NS - Web benefits from Wavesight’s cybersecurity, which has achieved SOC2 Type I, SOC2 Type II and ISO27001 certifications.

During the opening session of the 24th Annual Nautical Systems User Conference, Staci Satterwhite, ABS Wavesight CEO, was on hand to announce the launch and was joined by Gregg Pelowski, Director for Total Force Management with the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command, to discuss their early adoption and the benefits of NS - Web.

"The release of this latest NS - Web module represents a new chapter in our journey to support the maritime industry in its digital transformation," said Satterwhite. "We understand the challenges that this rapidly evolving landscape presents our clients, and we are confident that bringing the Nautical Systems platform to a web-based environment will provide them with not only the tools they expect and need from us but also now with the flexibility and scalability required to operate more efficiently, securely, and collaboratively than ever before."

“Nautical Systems is a key component of our overall management strategy to revolutionize every aspect of MSC’s Civil Service Mariner program, helping us simplify and drive efficiency across our growing fleet of Combat Logistics and Fleet Support vessels,” said Pelowski. “When fully implemented, this modern, cloud-based system, will streamline our fleet management process while enhancing our ability to scale and optimize operations as we provide reliable, web access from ship to office to every CIVMAR wherever they may live.”