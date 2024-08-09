Marine Link
ACBL Promotes Piccioni to Business Development VP

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 9, 2024

George Piccioni (Photo: ACBL)

Jeffersonville, Ind. based marine transportation company American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL) announced it has promoted George Piccioni to vice president of business development.

As ACBL's senior director of business development since 2016, Piccioni has helped to maximize the company's land holdings and assets, including leading the $1 billion transformation project at the site of its former Jeffboat shipyard.

In his new VP role, Piccioni will continue these functions while also assuming an expanded leadership position, with Michael Shea, market analyst, reporting to him. Together, they will provide ACBL with strategic insights into economic trends, industry and market dynamics and policy changes that impact operations.

"George’s value to ACBL has been immeasurable, and we look forward to the continued growth and development he will foster within our Commercial Team," said Ricky Stover, ACBL chief commercial officer. "We are confident that he will continue his outstanding leadership, empowering others to achieve success and driving our company forward.”

“I have been extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to work with so many talented and dedicated ACBL team members on numerous exciting and challenging projects," Piccionni said. "I am very grateful for the opportunity to continue to build on our past accomplishments and to produce meaningful results as we move forward together.”

Prior to joining ACBL, Piccioni served as director of business development at American Electric Power.

